Assam CM Hands One-Time Assistance Cheques To Priests, Namgharias

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday provided financial assistance cheques to priests and namgharias in an event in Guwahati.

According to reports, the aid disbursal ceremony was organised at the conference hall of the CM Block at Janata Bhawan in the city.

The priests and namgharias who were presented with the financial aid are residents of the state, all of whom received a one-time aid of Rs 10,000 each.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM mentioned that as many as 6,124 namgharias and 2,438 temple priests were beneficiaries of the one-time assistance from the government.

Moreover, CM Sarma said that the government aid was provided to those priests and namgharias who were affected during the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

He wrote, “Namghars and Mandirs are important component of Assam's culture. As part of our effort to preserve our rich culture, handed over one-time financial relief to 6,124 namgharias and 2,438 Mandir priests who were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.”