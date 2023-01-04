Assam CM Interacts With Children Of Sanitation Workers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday interacted with the children of cleaning and sanitation workers in Guwahati.

An event was held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati where the CM met with the children of the workers.

During the interaction, CM Sarma answered questions put forward by the children. He said, “Have faith in god and keep moving forward, he will guide you,” in reply to a child who asked how he managed to do so many things in his busy schedule.

Another child asked, “How can you tirelessly keep on moving from one errand to the other,” to which the Assam CM replied, “God gives me the strength to keep working for the people.”

Meanwhile, CM Sarma promised that a dance school will be opened for the children. He also promised to look into the issues plaguing the Harijan Colony at Uzan Bazar in Guwahati.