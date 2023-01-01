Assam CM Flags Off 100 New CNG Buses In Guwahati

With an eye on the future, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on New Year’s Day flagged off 100 CNG buses and inaugurated Guwahati’s first CNG station set up by Purba Bharti Gas near ISBT.

The 100 new buses running on CNG will be a first in Assam and will be in line with the government’s vision of achieving Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2070, the CM informed on Twitter.

He wrote, “A green era has begun in Guwahati! Happy to flag off 100 CNG buses & Guwahati's first CNG station set up by Purba Bharti Gas near ISBT, Guwahati. With introduction of clean & green energy in public transport, we're moving closer to our goal of Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2070.”