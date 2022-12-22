Assam CM Lays Foundation Stone for Multi-Utility Complex in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stone for a multi-utility complex on the residential premises of Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati on Thursday.

The complex will be built at the cost of Rs. 14 crores.

The multi-utility complex will include a mini hospital with ambulance service, departmental store, canteen, gym, etc. for the convenience of the residents and their guests.

CM Sarma was accompanied by Assam Legislative Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin, Minister Pijush Hazarika, and other MLAs.

On Wednesday, CM Sarma partially commissioned JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project to meet the city’s drinking water requirements.

Addressing reporters at the end of the event, CM Sarma said, “Under this scheme, people will receive 60 million litres of drinking water. At present, 13,000 households will received the facility, and by 2024, the number of beneficiaries will rise to over two lakhs.”

The Assam CM also asked for the citizen’s compliance during the excavation of streets to install the required infrastructure for drinking water connection.

He said, “After East Guwahati constituency, residents in West Guwahati will be able to avail drinking water connection. By 2025 Jalukbari and Sadilapur residents will also become beneficiaries of the scheme.”