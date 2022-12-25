Assam CM Points Out Issues Plaguing Govt Schools At Gunotsav Awards

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the Gunotsav initiative may be boycotted by other officials but a teacher will never do so.

The Assam CM was attending the Gunotsav award distribution event organised at the Veterinary College field in Guwahati’s Khanapara.

Speaking there, the CM Sarma said, “It is the duty of a teacher to provide the documents relating to a school when an official asks for it.”

He then expressed dissatisfaction at the fact that many schools are shutting down and said, “Schools have started to shut down and this is mostly due to low attendance of students. We must strive towards getting more students enrolled so that the schools do not have to shut down.”

Talking on the amalgamation of schools, he said that if the schools are maintained and run well with students attending classes and scoring good marks then amalgamation will not be required.

The Assam CM then observed that many government departments stop functioning at the silliest of reasons. He said, “Departments want to stop work stating that there are problems in Assam. You can't stop work because there are problems.”

He also highlighted another problem saying that teachers want to work near to their places of residence or origin. CM Sarma said, “Teachers want to work wherever they want. If this continues then there will be no teachers in the hilly and char regions.”