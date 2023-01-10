Assam CM Launches Jio True 5G in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched Jio True 5G services in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Jio also launched its True 5G Powered Wi-Fi services in the Kamakhya Temple complex today.

At the launching ceremony, Jio demonstrated the benefits of True 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass. Through this, 5G can deliver high-quality healthcare to rural and remote areas by turning it into Smart Healthcare Solutions like Tele Radiology, Connected Ambulance, and Clinic in a bag.

Speaking at the event, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I am happy to launch Jio’s True 5G services in Guwahati. I believe True 5G has the power to democratize the health infrastructure across the varied geography of Assam. The health solution demonstrated today, 'Clinic in the bag' can aid grass root health workers and Asha workers. It has a simple design and can wirelessly connect to a suite of medical devices over 5G. Healthcare workers with the help of specialist Doctors can diagnose and treat patients in even the most remote locations of Assam.”

The chief minister further said, “My government is fully committed to aiding the speedy roll-out of 5G services in Assam. By implementing 5G based health solutions we can fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission by building a Digital Health Ecosystem in the State of Assam,” he further said.

“Apart from their existing investment of Rs 9500 crores, Jio has additionally invested over Rs 2500 crores for work in progress to deploy the 5G network in Assam and this shows their immense commitment towards our State’s development. By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and taluka of Assam,” the CM said.