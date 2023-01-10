Assam CM Launches Jio True 5G in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched Jio True 5G services in Guwahati on Tuesday.
Jio also launched its True 5G Powered Wi-Fi services in the Kamakhya Temple complex today.
At the launching ceremony, Jio demonstrated the benefits of True 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass. Through this, 5G can deliver high-quality healthcare to rural and remote areas by turning it into Smart Healthcare Solutions like Tele Radiology, Connected Ambulance, and Clinic in a bag.
Speaking at the event, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I am happy to launch Jio’s True 5G services in Guwahati. I believe True 5G has the power to democratize the health infrastructure across the varied geography of Assam. The health solution demonstrated today, 'Clinic in the bag' can aid grass root health workers and Asha workers. It has a simple design and can wirelessly connect to a suite of medical devices over 5G. Healthcare workers with the help of specialist Doctors can diagnose and treat patients in even the most remote locations of Assam.”
The chief minister further said, “My government is fully committed to aiding the speedy roll-out of 5G services in Assam. By implementing 5G based health solutions we can fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission by building a Digital Health Ecosystem in the State of Assam,” he further said.
“Apart from their existing investment of Rs 9500 crores, Jio has additionally invested over Rs 2500 crores for work in progress to deploy the 5G network in Assam and this shows their immense commitment towards our State’s development. By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and taluka of Assam,” the CM said.
Commenting at the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, we have just demonstrated how Jio True 5G technology will benefit the people of Assam and NorthEast, by supporting medical practitioners to perform advanced medical procedures with reliable wireless network connected to any side of the globe.”
“With our 5G launch we will offer free True 5G powered Wi-Fi inside the temple premises, to all the devotees visiting Kamakhya temple. Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G benefits to every Indian so that the transformational power and the exponential benefits of this technology can be experienced by every citizen of our great country. We are grateful to the Assam Government for extending their support in digitizing Assam,” he further said.
Other than Healthcare, Jio True 5G will greatly benefit in some other sectors including:
a) Agriculture: It can be a significant boost with IoT and Drone based precision farming solutions and reduce over-spraying of harmful chemicals, fertilizers and pesticides to improve farm productivity.
b) Education: Not only will digital learning reach the remotest corners of the State, and address the lack of physical infrastructure, the use of interactive 3D models with augmented reality additionally will help Teachers to make learning more fun and effective for the students.
c) Smart Office: where offices are set to become smarter with easy and wireless plug-and-play solutions such as JioAirFiber, Cloud PC, Video telephony surveillance, and digital signage.
d) Possibilities of Enhanced Mobile Broadband: broadband-like speed delivered wirelessly on a mobile phone over Jio True 5G network can enrich the lives of every citizen in the State and empower them to do a lot more.
Starting January 10, Jio users in Guwahati will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, by which they can experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.