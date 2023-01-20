Assam Down Town University Organizes 15th Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony

The Assam Down Town University on Friday organized the 15th lamp lighting and oath taking ceremony of Faculty of Nursing and 12th Lamp Lighting Ceremony of Sankar Madhab School of Nursing.

The ceremony began with lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries - Prof. Dr. N. C. Talukdar, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Pranveer Singh, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Prof. Dr. Hemeswari Bhuyan, Special Guest of the Programme.

The annual report for College and School of Nursing for the Session 2021-22 was presented by Prof. Dr. Manashi Sengupta, Dean, Faculty of Nursing, Assam Downtown University.