Assam Down Town University Organizes 15th Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony

The Assam Down Town University on Friday organized the 15th lamp lighting and oath taking ceremony of Faculty of Nursing and 12th Lamp Lighting Ceremony of Sankar Madhab School of Nursing.
The ceremony began with lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries - Prof. Dr. N. C. Talukdar, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Pranveer Singh, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Prof. Dr. Hemeswari Bhuyan, Special Guest of the Programme.
The annual report for College and School of Nursing for the Session 2021-22 was presented by Prof. Dr. Manashi Sengupta, Dean, Faculty of Nursing, Assam Downtown University.
As many as 138 nursing students undergoing diploma and undergraduate degree programme under the Faculty of Nursing have taken their vows for professional nursing practice.
Various academic and extracurricular prizes for the session 2021-2022 as well as prizes for the annual sports meet 2023 were also handed over to the faculties and students by the distinguished guests.
The vote of thanks was delivered by Ms. Sujana Yambem, an assistant professor in the faculty of nursing of the university.
The programme ended with a short cultural event organized by nursing students.