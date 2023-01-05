Assam Governor’s Official Residence to be Shifted to Kharghuli

The official residence of Assam governor will be shifted to Kharghuli from the existing Raj Bhawan. This was informed by the state government.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will lay foundation stone on Thursday.

The construction of the residence is expected to be completed within 36 months at a cost of Rs. 41,32,51,000.

The Governor’s residence will cover an area of 9631 square meters.

After the completion of the construction, the Governor’s official residence will be moved from the existing Raj Bhavan to the state-of-the-art residence.

Yesterday, Assam Legislative Assembly speaker had issued instructions to a shopkeeper to vacate his shop which is situated at the Old MLA Hostel complex in Dispur.