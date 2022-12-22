Assam Tourism Minister Visits 'Brahmaputra Bali Sapori' Site

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visited and held a review meeting at the proposed site of Brahmaputra Bali Sapori in Guwahati on Thursday.

Brahmaputra Bali Sapori was decided to be developed as a seasonal tourist destination by the state tourism department.

The review meeting was attended by officials of different department like PHE, APDCL, Cultural Affairs, and so on and took note of the preparations and arrangements for the upcoming new tourist destination.

The Assam Tourism Minister stated that this temporary destination will be developed for a period of two to three months for providing both local and outstation tourists with an unforgettable experience.

"The destination will host different adventure sports, traditional sports, art and crafts and many new things which will give a pleasing experience for the visitors" added the Tourism Minister.

He also mentioned that special ferries to the destination will be available from one of the ghats of River Brahmaputra at Guwahati.