Special Event of Bihu Organised at Radisson Blu for Ind, SL Teams

A special event of Bihu was organised for the cricket teams of India and Sri Lanka at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati on Sunday.

The event was organised keeping in mind the forthcoming Bhogali Bihu in Assam for the players of both teams to experience the Assamese festival.

The hotel staff also made Meji inside the hotel.

Moreover, Bihu artists will perform Bihu dance in front of the players.

Following the event, the players will have a normal meals at night.

It may be mentioned that players from both teams arrived in Guwahati earlier today and are staying at Radisson Blu.

They have arrived for the upcoming ODI match scheduled to be held at Barsapara Stadium on January 10.

Meanwhile, the governor of Assam has declared half-day local holiday for the state government offices and educational institutions within Kamrup (M) district from 1 pm onwards on Tuesday.