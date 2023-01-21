Blood Donation Drive Held In Guwahati

"Vantage Circle believes in giving back to society and the community at large, and this belief was put to action by organizing a blood donation camp, wherein our employees actively participated in this noble cause. As it is rightly said, ‘The gift of blood is a gift to someone’s life’; blood donation thus marks a huge contribution towards community development. We are thankful to the Indian Red Cross Society for associating with us, and we hope to continue such initiatives in the near future, said Vantage Circel CTO and Co-Founder Anjan Pathak.

In continuation, Mr. Deba Prasad Sarma, General Secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society, Assam State Branch, stated, “It gives us immense contentment to be associated with a company like Vantage Circle that is community-oriented and focused on helping the society at large. The need for blood is always immense and we are grateful to open our doors to those who have voluntarily participated in donating blood. This initiative has helped us in highlighting the role of saving precious human lives and fulfilling the mission of our organization’s goals of promoting health and care to people and communities.”

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience.

