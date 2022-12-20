Guwahati

Guwahati: Bolero Car Stolen from under Supermarket Flyover

Meanwhile, the owner of the vehicle, identified as Rajibur Haque, has lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station in connection to the incident.
Pic: The Bolero car that was stolen from under the Supermarket Flyover
One bolero car got stolen from under the super market flyover in Dispur on Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, the bolero car, bearing the registration number AS17 H 8622, was parked under the flyover when it got stolen.

It may be noted that for the past few months, the concrete city of Guwahati has become a hub of robbery. Several robbery incidents are being reported in the city.

Yesterday, a woman was robbed off her ornaments on gunpoint by an unidentified miscreant in Satgaon area.

According to information, the bike-borne miscreant had threatened the victim woman with a pistol and snatched a gold chain that she was wearing before speeding away. 

The incident was reported from Pragati Nagar in Satgoan in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, local police was informed of the incident and a manhunt to nab the culprit had been launched. 

