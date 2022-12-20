Guwahati: Bolero Car Stolen from under Supermarket Flyover

One bolero car got stolen from under the super market flyover in Dispur on Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, the bolero car, bearing the registration number AS17 H 8622, was parked under the flyover when it got stolen.

Meanwhile, the owner of the vehicle, identified as Rajibur Haque, has lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station in connection to the incident.

It may be noted that for the past few months, the concrete city of Guwahati has become a hub of robbery. Several robbery incidents are being reported in the city.

Yesterday, a woman was robbed off her ornaments on gunpoint by an unidentified miscreant in Satgaon area.