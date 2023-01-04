BREAKING: Amit Shah's Chopper Lands In Guwahati

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday landed in Guwahati after adverse weather conditions made it impossible for his flight to continue.

The home minister was scheduled to go to Agartala and was travelling from Delhi on a chopper. However, due to dense fog, his flight could not continue on the route and hence landed at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati’s Borjhar.

According to reports, Amit Shah will be spending the night in Guwahati and will travel to Tripura tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has rushed to Borjhar to meet with the Union minister and welcome him.