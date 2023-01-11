Proposed CCTV Project In Guwahati Will Begin Next Year: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the proposed project to install CCTV cameras across Guwahati city will begin in the next year.
Earlier in the day, the Assam CM had chaired a review meeting at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati, during which the decision was taken to install CCTV cameras across the city in order to ensure public safety.
Speaking after the meeting, CM Sarma said, “Ahead of Puja season this year, the groundwork will be laid for the installation of CCTVs across Guwahati. It is necessary for newly constructed buildings to install security cameras.”
He said, “The security cameras should be able to cover all possible angles and even minute details should be captured by the cameras. They should also have at least 30 days of video storage capacity.”
Moreover, in case of any incidents, citizens will have to obtain prior permission from the police in order to view CCTV footages, mention CM Sarma. He said, “Even if a person is wearing a helmet, the cameras will be able to pick up their face. The high-tech cameras will come with Face Reading Software, added the Assam CM.
Speaking further during his address to the media, CM Sarma mentioned that the Assam government has every now and then taken steps to ensure employment is given to family members of police personnel killed on the line of duty.
He said, “This Republic Day, the government will provide jobs to family members of 300 police personnel who were martyred. Moreover, the examinations for positions in Assam Police will now be held online.”
In addition, the Assam CM further announced that citizens will now be able to file FIRs online. Recruitment process will begin from May 10, 2023 onwards, he also mentioned during the presser.
Meanwhile, a review meeting will be held in the month of January, every year, said the CM, adding that the superintendents of police (SPs) of every district in Assam will preside over the meeting. Media will also be consulted during the review meetings, he further said.
It may be noted that, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister in Assam, Ashok Singhal, who was also present in the meeting, said, “The government has deiced to install 2,000 CCTV cameras across Guwahati. This step has been taken for providing safety to the general public amid increasing crimes in the city. CCTVs have been made mandatory in all organizations consisting more than five employees. We will soon start the tender filing process.”
He also mentioned that cameras will capture everyone who does not throw their garbage at designated spots.
Further informing about the street lights facility, Singhal said, “The government will release a tender of Rs 50-55 crores for the street light facility across Guwahati.”