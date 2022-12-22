Complaint Didn’t Inform Us Anything: AEI Anti-Ragging Committee

The Anti-Ragging Committee Chairman of Assam Engineering Institute (AEI), in connection to the recent ragging case, said on Thursday that the complainant Bishal went to the police station without informing the authorities.

The chairman said, “Bishal did not inform us about the ragging incident before going to the police station. The committee will launch its own investigation in this matter.”

“Authorities do not know whether the incident took place inside the institute and the students testified in Bishal’s complaint are from Commerce College,” he added.

He further said that the authorities came to learn about the witnesses from media.

Meanwhile, the Chandmari police have released two students, who were arrested, on notice.

The two students have been identified as Devajit Boro and Mukthan Boro.

The police are investigating the matter and both the students will remain under police surveillance.