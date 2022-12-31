Do Not Create Chaotic Atmosphere in the Name of Fun: Diganta Borah

The Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Borah wished the residents of the city a Happy New Year and urged them not to create any chaotic atmosphere in the name of fun on Saturday.

Borah ordered the bars and restaurants to comply with the rules laid down by the administration on the night of New Year’s Eve.

As the examination schedule for board exams has been released from both state and CBSE, candidates have started their preparation wholeheartedly. Due to this, Borah urged the residents not to cause any noise pollution. They were requested to be responsible for these candidates.

If any unpleasant situations arise, citizens were asked to report them to the police.

Meanwhile, to avoid any tragic accident, Borah asked everyone to abide by traffic rules and not to drive under the influence of alcohol.

There will be police patrols for the safety of the citizens.