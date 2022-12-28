Eviction Drive to Begin in Guwahati: Ashok Singhal

Assam Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal said on Wednesday that an eviction drive will be conducted in the city in connection to the ‘Mission Flood-Free Guwahati’ initiative.

Singhal said, “Eviction drive will be conducted soon in Guwahati at locations where people have illegally encroached lands near rivers and streams.”

Currently, eviction process has started in Rukminigaon.

The minister has blamed the citizens of Guwahati for the artificial flood and waterlogging that occurs every time there is heavy downpour in the city.

He said, “Various steps have been taken to make the city flood-free including desilting of Bahini River that flows through the southern part of Guwahati and Laksmi stream.”