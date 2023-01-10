Evictions Will Continue In Assam: CM Sarma At BJP Core Committee Meet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reaffirmed that evictions to clear out forest lands will continue across the state, during a core committee meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state unit.

This was the party's state core committee’s first meeting of the New Year. The high-level meeting was held at the BJP’s state headquarters in Guwahati’s Hengrabari on Tuesday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present in the top-level meeting. He was alongside former chief minister and current union minister for ports shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

All core committee members of the party attended the meeting in which discussions were held over issues like India’s G20 Presidency, Lok Sabha elections and booth strengthening program.

It may be noted that Guwahati will be hosting five of the 200 events that will be undertaken under India’s period of Presidency in the G20.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM Sarma discussed the eviction in Assam’s Lakhimpur. He said, “It had been notified by the authorities that eviction drives will be carried out. Further evictions will continue to be carried out and more forest land will be freed from illegal encroachment.”