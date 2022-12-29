Excise Dept Serves Show Cause Notice To Guwahati-Based Bar

The excise department of the government of Assam on Thursday issued a show cause notice to a Guwahati based Bar for allegedly flouting norms.

The Bar that was found to have been violating rules is Xs Bar & Lounge, situated in the ABC locality of Guwahati.

According to reports, on the night of December 26, the Bar was kept open for business beyond permissible hours.

The Excise department rules state that Bars and similar business establishments have to close operations after 12 midnight.

In connection with the matter, the owner Xs Bar & Lounge had been summoned to appear on December 27.

However, no one showed up even after two days of the summon, prompting the Excise Department to issue the show cause notice.

Meanwhile, having flouted the norms, the owner of the Bar faces a fine rising from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakhs.