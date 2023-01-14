Fire Trigger Chain Of Cylinder Blasts In Guwahati Dwelling

Tensions prevailed after a fire broke out at a house in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area on Saturday morning.

The incident was reported from a house located near a petrol pump in Jotia.

Sources said that at least three cylinders also exploded as a result of the fire, which further deepened the crisis.

A part of the house was complete gutted in the blaze, sources further informed, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be established.

Soon after, fire tenders reached the scene and were able to douse the unprecedented fire after an hour of struggling.

Fortunately, no injury or casualty was reported, sources informed.