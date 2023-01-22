First Y20 Meeting to be Held in Guwahati

On the sidelines of G20 Summit, the first meeting of Youth20 (Y20) summit will be held in Guwahati from February 6-8. This was informed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Sunday.
Over 250 delegates across the world are expected to participate in the three-day event in Assam.
The event will focus on fives themes which include:
Future of Work
Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction
Peace Building and Reconciliation
Youth in Democracy
Health, Wellbeing and Sports
The ministry said that it will be the first of the various meetings to be held on the five Y20 themes across India in a run-up to the final Y20 Summit in August 2023.
A press communiqué from the ministry reads, “The Y20 India Summit in 2023 would exemplify India’s youth-centric efforts and provide an opportunity to showcase its valued and policy measures to the youth across the globe.”
“In order to create a participative and inclusive deliberation process in the run up to the Y20 meeting, over 50 Universities/Colleges across the 34 districts of Assam will be organizing seminars, workshops, debates and panel discussions in their campuses from 19th January onwards till the inception meeting,” the release read.
“Over 12,000 college/university students are expected to participate in these events. Each Higher Education Institution will be also be organizing awareness drive at 10 nearby schools to sensitize the schools about G-20 groupings and functioning,” it added.
Moreover, as many as 400 participants including Prize winners of competitions from various University/College will participate in the cenrtral event to be held at IIT Guwahati on February 7.