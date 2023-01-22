First Y20 Meeting to be Held in Guwahati

On the sidelines of G20 Summit, the first meeting of Youth20 (Y20) summit will be held in Guwahati from February 6-8. This was informed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Sunday.

Over 250 delegates across the world are expected to participate in the three-day event in Assam.

The event will focus on fives themes which include:

Future of Work Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction Peace Building and Reconciliation Youth in Democracy Health, Wellbeing and Sports

The ministry said that it will be the first of the various meetings to be held on the five Y20 themes across India in a run-up to the final Y20 Summit in August 2023.

A press communiqué from the ministry reads, “The Y20 India Summit in 2023 would exemplify India’s youth-centric efforts and provide an opportunity to showcase its valued and policy measures to the youth across the globe.”