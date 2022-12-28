Gauhati HC Orders ASCARD Bank To Recover Loans From Defaulters

The Assam State Co-operative and Rural Development (ASCARD) Bank was on Wednesday ordered to urgently recover all loans from those defaulting in their repayment.

The Gauhati High Court, taking note of underlying financial anomalies going on in the bank, order it to recover money from those customers who had taken loans in excess of Rs 10 lakhs.

The high court directed the bank authorities to recover the amounts by any means. In addition, the bank has been asked by the government counsel to provide the list of all customers who have availed loans from the bank.

The Chief Executive Officer of the ASCARD Bank has been directed by the Gauhati HC to provide the list of loan defaulters.

Moreover, the bank authorities have been directed to produce facts relating to loan recovery by January 24, next year.

It may be noted that the Gauhati HC had in June, this year ordered the seizure of all transactional documents of the ASCARD Bank.