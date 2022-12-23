Gauhati HC Grants Bail to Assam Govt Joint Secy Held on Bribery Charges

The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted bail to the Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam who was held under charges of bribery.

The Joint Secretary of Home and Political Department has been identified as Kishan Kumar Sharma.

Sharma was arrested by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Cell of the state while accepting bribe.

He was caught red-handed while accepting an amount of Rs. 90,000 from a complainant for the renewal of security firm license.

Taking to Twitter, GP Singh had tweeted, “In a late evening Ops, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sri KK Sharma ACS Joint Secretary to Govt of Assam after accepting INR 90k from complainant for renewal of security firm license.”

In addition to that, a total amount of Rs. 49,24,700 cash was recovered from his residence.

According to reports, Sharma was granted bail in exchange for a bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh and one surety for the same sum.