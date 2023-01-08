Gauhati HC Orders Bharalumukh PS To File Cases Against 9 Cops

The Gauhati High Court on Sunday directed the Bharalumukh Police Station to register cases against nine police officials of that particular police station.

The court ordered Bharalumukh Police to register a case against Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ponjit Dowara.

In addition, the court’s direction mentioned that cases have to registered against Inspector Pritam Saikia, Sub-Inspector (SI) Kankan Mahanta, SI Afzal Hussain, ASI Sanat Kumar Mudoi, Constable Rajendra Yadav, Jadumoni Nath, Rubul Nath and Home Guard Babul Ali.

It may be noted that the direction of the court came in regard to a case pertaining to the inhuman torture of an accused inside the police station premises in 2018.

The complainant, Manoj Kumar Upadhyay had approached the court mentioning custodial torture during his three day detention for a case registered at Bharalumukh Police Station numbered 344/2018 u/s 120(B)/294/507/509/34 of IPC read with Section 67(A) of Information Technology Act, 2000.

The court’s order read, “As no satisfactory response is forthcoming from the State as regards the allegation made by the petitioner of being subjected to torture while in the police custody, we direct that the representations dated 14.6.2018 and 28.6.2018, submitted by the petitioner before the Director General of Police, Assam as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assam shall be treated as FIR by the Bharalumukh Police Station and police will accordingly shall take appropriate and consequential actions thereon as per law.”