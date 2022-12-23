Gauhati HC Orders Probe Into Caste Certificate Of MP Naba Sarania

The Gauhati High Court on Friday ordered a verification of the cast certificate of parliamentarian Naba Kumar Sarania alleging discrepancies.

A Lok Sabha member from Assam’s Kokrajhar constituency, Naba Kumar Sarania alias Heera Sarania reportedly submitted his Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste certificate while filing the affidavit for Lok Sabha elections.

In connection with that, the high court today ordered a state level scrutiny committee to look into the allegations.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that former income tax officer and tribal activist Janaklal Basumatary had raised questions on his caste certificate.

Basumatary had termed his ST caste certificate as fake and challenged the matter in the court.

According to reports, the activist also alleged discrepancies in the investigation into the matter.

Basumatary alleged that the scrutiny committee had subdued the complaint for the past three years.