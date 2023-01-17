Geetanagar Open Fire Incident: Magistrate Level Inquiry Ordered

A magistrate level inquiry has been ordered on Tuesday to investigate the matter of open firing at one of the mobile phone thieves by Geetanagar Police in Guwahati.

According to sources, the Geetanagar Police open fired at a mobile thief on December 23, 2022 who was arrested for thievery in Karbi Path.

During the firing incident, an accused identified as Mukesh Saha was injured and immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

The authorities have reportedly asked Sub Divisional Commissioner Jai Shivani and Revenue Circle Officer Dipankar Barman to investigate the firing matter.

They have been directed to submit the report within ten days.

Notably, Mukesh Saha attempted to flee police custody after he was arrested and the police shot at his leg making him injured.

Interacting with the media, Saha said, “Few days back one of my family members bought a new phone. We inserted one SIM that was registered with my name. Later, the police asked us to reach police station and questioned us regarding the phone. Then I don’t what happened and the police shot us. I didn’t try to escape, was just sitting at one place.”