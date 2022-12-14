GMC Sludge Extraction Scam: Gauhati HC Grants Bail to 3 Accused

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday granted bail to three accused in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam.
The three accused who were granted bail have been identified as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Babul Sarma, Executive Engineer Chittaranjan Dutta and Ellen Begum.
Last month, accountant of GMC, identified as Abhimanyu Medhi, was granted bail by the court.
He was the first accused in the scam.
It may be noted that the sleuths of the CM Vigilance Cell in Assam had earlier arrested nine accused for their alleged involvement in Rs. 20 crores GMC scam in Guwahati.
The arrested individuals were identified as GMC OSD Babulal Sharma, cleanliness officer Aafis Ahmed, contractor Mithu Agarwal and Executive Engineers Shankar Medhi, Ramakant Saikia, Elleen Begum, Chittaranjan Dutta, and Hiranya Barman.
They also arrested the Director of Dinsan Global Venture, Dinesh Jaiswal in connection with the matter.
After getting information of the illegal operations, officers conducted an operation during which the tainted officials were held.
Since the matter came to light, several accused in the matter have also been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court.