GMC Sludge Extraction Scam: Gauhati HC Grants Bail to 3 Accused

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday granted bail to three accused in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam.

The three accused who were granted bail have been identified as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Babul Sarma, Executive Engineer Chittaranjan Dutta and Ellen Begum.

Last month, accountant of GMC, identified as Abhimanyu Medhi, was granted bail by the court.

He was the first accused in the scam.

It may be noted that the sleuths of the CM Vigilance Cell in Assam had earlier arrested nine accused for their alleged involvement in Rs. 20 crores GMC scam in Guwahati.