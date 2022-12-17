GMC Sludge Extraction Scam: Gauhati HC Denies Bail to 2 Accused

The Gauhati High Court on Saturday rejected bail of two accused in connection to Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Sludge Extraction Scam.

The two accused whose bails were rejected have been identified as Chief Engineer Tasdiqur Rahman and Transparency Officer Asif Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the court has granted bail to four accused in connection to the scam.

The accused granted bails have been identified as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Babul Sarma, Executive Engineer Chittaranjan Dutta and Ellen Begum, accountant Abhimanyu Medhi.

It may be noted that the sleuths of the CM Vigilance Cell in Assam had arrested 14 accused for their alleged involvement in Rs. 20 crores GMC scam in Guwahati.