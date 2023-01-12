GMC Sludge Extraction Scam: Charge Sheet Filed In Special Court

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in Assam on Thursday filed the charge sheet in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Sludge Extraction Scam.
The charge sheet in the massive Sludge Extraction Scam that rocked GMC, was submitted today in a special court.
According to reports, the charge sheet names as many as 14 officials and contractors linked to the scam. It also mentioned ACS officer Babulal Sharma as one of the main accused.
The others who were named in the charge sheet are Chief Engineer Tasdiqur Rahman, Engineer Asif Ahmed, Shankar Medhi, Ramakant Saikia, Ellen Begum, Chittaranjan Dutta, Hiranya Barman, Simantajyoti Baruah, Dibakar Mali, Pradip Sharma, Contractor Dinesh Jaiswal, Mithu Agarwal and Abhimanyu Medhi.
It may be noted that earlier in December, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to three accused in the GMC sludge extraction scam.
The three accused that were granted bail have been identified as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Babulal Sharma, Executive Engineer Chittaranjan Dutta and Ellen Begum.
The month before, accountant of GMC, identified as Abhimanyu Medhi, was granted bail by the court. He was the first accused in the scam.
Sleuths of the CM Vigilance Cell in Assam had earlier arrested nine accused for their alleged involvement in Rs. 20 crores GMC scam in Guwahati.
The arrested individuals were identified as GMC OSD Babulal Sharma, cleanliness officer Aafis Ahmed, contractor Mithu Agarwal and Executive Engineers Shankar Medhi, Ramakant Saikia, Ellen Begum, Chittaranjan Dutta, and Hiranya Barman.
They also arrested the Director of Dinsan Global Venture, Dinesh Jaiswal in connection with the matter.
After getting information of the illegal operations, officers conducted an operation during which the tainted officials were held.
Since the matter came to light, several accused in the matter have also been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court.