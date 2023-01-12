GMC Sludge Extraction Scam: Charge Sheet Filed In Special Court

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in Assam on Thursday filed the charge sheet in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Sludge Extraction Scam.

The charge sheet in the massive Sludge Extraction Scam that rocked GMC, was submitted today in a special court.

According to reports, the charge sheet names as many as 14 officials and contractors linked to the scam. It also mentioned ACS officer Babulal Sharma as one of the main accused.

The others who were named in the charge sheet are Chief Engineer Tasdiqur Rahman, Engineer Asif Ahmed, Shankar Medhi, Ramakant Saikia, Ellen Begum, Chittaranjan Dutta, Hiranya Barman, Simantajyoti Baruah, Dibakar Mali, Pradip Sharma, Contractor Dinesh Jaiswal, Mithu Agarwal and Abhimanyu Medhi.

It may be noted that earlier in December, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to three accused in the GMC sludge extraction scam.

The three accused that were granted bail have been identified as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Babulal Sharma, Executive Engineer Chittaranjan Dutta and Ellen Begum.