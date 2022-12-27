Govt Should Build Museums, Research Centers: AASU Chief

The Chief Advisor of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Samujjal Bhattacharjya on Tuesday said that state government should work towards building modern museums and research centers.

The AASU chief was speaking at the Pratima Barua Pandey memorial award presentation event where he made the above statements. He said that it was necessary for the preservation of folk culture of the state.

It may be noted that eminent saint of folk art Eklavya Gham received the Pratima Pandey Award 2022 today.

Having presented the award, Samujjal Bhattacharjya said, “Eklavya Gham has made a major contribution with his art for the people. Every person associated with cultural activities should work towards the betterment of the art form, humanity and life in whole.”

Championing for the preservation of the Matiabag residence of Pratima Barua Pandey, the AASU chief further mentioned that a folk culture fest should be organized every year.

He said, “A folk culture festival should be organized annually. Pratima Barua Pandey’s residence at Matiabag in the Dhubri district of Assam should be preserved.”

“It should be preserved in a beautiful manner so that the younger generation can acquire knowledge from it,” added Bhattacharjya.