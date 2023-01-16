Govt Officials' Unruly Behaviour Angers Drivers In Pobitora

The Drivers Association of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma complaining about misbehavior on the part of government officials.

This comes after the Assam CM has repeatedly called on officials serving the government to maintain and display good values. The said incident included bureaucrats quarreling and abusing jeep drivers during a jeep safari at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday.

The group of government officials that had visited the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary included IAS and IPS level officials along with an election commission official, several reports mentioned.

In connection with the matter, the Drivers Association has now approached the Assam CM to complain about the unruly behavior of the government officials.

The complaint mentioned that the officials threatened the jeep drivers and ordered them to stop the vehicles in the midst of the safari so that they could dance.

Meanwhile, the drivers have claimed that the officials involved in the incident were under the influence of alcohol at the time and were also smoking inside the Sanctuary campus. They also reportedly threatened the forest officials when they came forward to object their behavior.

Earlier in September last year, the deputy commissioner (DC) and additional deputy additional commissioner (ADC) of Assam's Hojai district were suspended with immediate effect after reports emerged of them misbehaving with locals.

Hojai DC Anupam Choudhury and ADC Raktim Baruah suspended with immediate effect for misbehaving with local citizens. The two beureaucrats were suspended after express orders came from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The CM had reportedly received several complaints against the DC and ADC, based on which he took stringent action.