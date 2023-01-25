GRP Seizes 40 Kg Ganja Worth Lakhs at Guwahati Railway Station

In yet another major haul, the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday seized a massive consignment of illicit ganja at Guwahati Railway Station.

Sources said the troops seized around 40kg ganja from Vivek Express train that had arrived from Dimapur today morning.

Police said that no arrests were made in connection to the seizure as the ganja, which was packed in two bags, was found unattended in the train.

“Efforts are on to trace the accused person involved in smuggling the ganja consignment,” a police official said.

The estimated cost of the seized ganja is said to be 20 lakhs.

According to information, the ganja was smuggled from Dimapur and was being transported to Kanyakumari before being intercepted at Guwahati.

Further investigation is on.

Earlier this month, the GRP seized ganja weighing 109 kilograms from a Howrah-bound Kamrup Express train that was stationed at Guwahati Railway Station.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja is said to be around Rs 54 lakh.

The ganja was recovered from an unattended big rucksack that was stored beneath a seat in the train.

Prior to that, the GRP also foiled a drug smuggling bid by seizing a massive consignment of opium worth around 10 lakhs from New Delhi-bound Rajdhani express train in Guwahati.

A huge quantity of ganja weighing around 42.32 kilograms was also seized by the GRP in the same week.