Guwahati: 1 Held with Drugs During Crime Branch Raid

One person was held with huge quantity of drugs during a raid carried out by Crime Branch in Guwahati on Thursday.

According to sources, the crime branch conducted raids at several locations including Ulubari, Pub Sarania, Gandhi Basti, and seized huge quantity of drugs.

More than 150 containers filled with drugs were seized during the raid and arrested one peddler, identified as Kamrul Zaman.

It is established that Zaman was involved in several robbery incidents.

The branch is still continuing its raid in the city to nab more such criminals to reduce crime rates.