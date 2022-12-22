Guwahati

Guwahati: 1 Held with Drugs During Crime Branch Raid

More than 150 containers filled with drugs were seized during the raid and arrested one peddler, identified as Kamrul Zaman.
1 Held with Drugs During Crime Branch Raid
1 Held with Drugs During Crime Branch Raid
Pratidin Time

One person was held with huge quantity of drugs during a raid carried out by Crime Branch in Guwahati on Thursday.

According to sources, the crime branch conducted raids at several locations including Ulubari, Pub Sarania, Gandhi Basti, and seized huge quantity of drugs.

More than 150 containers filled with drugs were seized during the raid and arrested one peddler, identified as Kamrul Zaman.

It is established that Zaman was involved in several robbery incidents.

The branch is still continuing its raid in the city to nab more such criminals to reduce crime rates.

Also Read
Assam CM Lays Foundation Stone for Multi-Utility Complex in Guwahati

On Wednesday, Guwahati Railway Police (GRP) apprehended a woman, identified as Rohila Parbin, in possession of illicit drugs. 

The accused woman was nabbed from a train that was en route Guwahati from Nagaland. 

Police seized 22 grams of brown sugar and 5,000 tablets from her possession. 

It was learned that the woman is a resident of Dimapur in Nagaland

Also Read
Poacher Held During Joint Op in Assam’s Chirang
Drugs seized
Crime Branch Raid

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com