Guwahati: 2 Nabbed For Sexually Abusing Minor Girl

Police in Guwahati on Thursday arrested two out of the three accused in the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl, while another accused remained absconding.
The horrible incident took place in the Barsapara locality of Guwahati. Officials said that the accused sexually abused the girl while also filming the entire act and blackmailing her with the video, police said.
Officials identified the two apprehended accused as Biki Ali and Babar Ali. Meanwhile, the third accused, Biki Saha is at large, but police are keeping the search on for him.
A case against the three accused has been filed at the All Women Police Station in Panbazar. An investigation into the matter was initiated following the medical examination of the minor girl, mentioned police.
The despicable incident took place as all of Assam celebrated Uruka, on the night of January 14. According to reports, the three accused youths physically assaulted her and then went on to abuse her sexually.
They also recorded the entire incident on a mobile phone and threatened the girl to release the video on the internet if she spoke about it to anyone.
However, the survivor opened up to her family about the incident and they went to lodge a complaint at the Panbazar Police Station, after which the matter came to light.
Amid a rise in petty crimes, crimes against women are also on the rise with Assam recording 71,061 such cases in the last six years.
Leader of opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia had on December 20 told the assembly that NCRB data pointed towards a rise in crimes against women.
He said, “From January 1 to December 31, 2021, 26,243 crimes were committed against women in the state. Altogether 21,914 crimes against women were committed in 2020. According to the data, the incidence of rape and kidnapping of women and girls in the state doubled in 2021 compared to 2020.”
“There were 1,736 cases of rape in the state in 2020 and 3,747 cases in 2021. Similarly, in 2020, 4,792 women and girls were abducted in the state in contrast, crime increased to 7,691 in 2021,” added Saikia.