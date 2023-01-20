Guwahati: 2 Nabbed For Sexually Abusing Minor Girl

Police in Guwahati on Thursday arrested two out of the three accused in the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl, while another accused remained absconding.

The horrible incident took place in the Barsapara locality of Guwahati. Officials said that the accused sexually abused the girl while also filming the entire act and blackmailing her with the video, police said.

Officials identified the two apprehended accused as Biki Ali and Babar Ali. Meanwhile, the third accused, Biki Saha is at large, but police are keeping the search on for him.

A case against the three accused has been filed at the All Women Police Station in Panbazar. An investigation into the matter was initiated following the medical examination of the minor girl, mentioned police.

The despicable incident took place as all of Assam celebrated Uruka, on the night of January 14. According to reports, the three accused youths physically assaulted her and then went on to abuse her sexually.

They also recorded the entire incident on a mobile phone and threatened the girl to release the video on the internet if she spoke about it to anyone.