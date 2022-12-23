Guwahati: 3 Mizo Suspects Caught By Transport Dept

The metropolitan transport department in Guwahati caught three suspicious Mizoram residents, informed officials on Friday.

The officials said that the three had taken a WagonR vehicle from Guwahati having commercial registration.

The vehicle had been registered in the name of a Guwahati resident. During a thorough search, the fraud came to light and three persons were caught in connection with it.

It may be noted that earlier this week, a government vehicle was stolen from the premises of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The vehicle was identified as a white Bolero. Speaking on the matter, the newly appointed Guwahati Police Commissioner had said that investigation into the matter was on.

Guwahati CP Diganta Borah said, “We received information of the theft of a Bolero vehicle from in front of the Legislative Assembly. In connection with the matter, we are questioning the driver of the car for details.”

“We have retrieved the CCTV footages of the area where the car was parked. We are also looking into where the car travelled throughout the day,” he added.