Guwahati: AEI Student Stripped, Tortured In The Name Of Ragging

Amid all the uproar over recent incidents of ragging in educational institutions in Assam, another such incident has come forward from Assam Engineering Institute (AEI) in Guwahati.

According to reports, a senior student snatched a gold chain belonging to a junior student of the institute in the name of ragging.

In addition to that, the victim junior year student was reportedly stripped and tortured. The seniors also resorted to using foul language against him and thrashed the freshman.

Reports also claimed that the seniors asked the freshman student to cough up Rs 500. When he did not comply, the seniors harassed and thrashed him badly.

The victim student was identified as Bishal Kashyap Saloi. A case has been registered by him at the Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati in connection with the ragging incident.

The victim named the hostel monitor Devajit Bodo and two others in the police complaint. Officials informed that the complaint mentioned that the seniors also damaged the victim’s two-wheeler.