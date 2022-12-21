Guwahati: Assam CM Partially Commissions JICA Drinking Water Project

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday partially commissioned JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project to meet the city’s drinking water requirements.

At the launch event, CM Sarma was accompanied by cabinet minister Ashok Singhal along with officials from Japan’s foreign ministry. During the event, three women residents were ceremonially presented with certification of commencement of the service.

Addressing reporters at the end of the event, CM Sarma said, “Under this scheme, people will receive 60 million litres of drinking water. At present, 13,000 households will received the facility, and by 2024, the number of beneficiaries will rise to over two lakhs.”

The Assam CM also asked for the citizen’s compliance during the excavation of streets to install the required infrastructure for drinking water connection.

He said, “After East Guwahati constituency, residents in West Guwahati will be able to avail drinking water connection. By 2025 Jalukbari and Sadilapur residents will also become beneficiaries of the scheme.”