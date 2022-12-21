Guwahati: Assam CM Partially Commissions JICA Drinking Water Project

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday partially commissioned JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project to meet the city’s drinking water requirements.
At the launch event, CM Sarma was accompanied by cabinet minister Ashok Singhal along with officials from Japan’s foreign ministry. During the event, three women residents were ceremonially presented with certification of commencement of the service.
Addressing reporters at the end of the event, CM Sarma said, “Under this scheme, people will receive 60 million litres of drinking water. At present, 13,000 households will received the facility, and by 2024, the number of beneficiaries will rise to over two lakhs.”
The Assam CM also asked for the citizen’s compliance during the excavation of streets to install the required infrastructure for drinking water connection.
He said, “After East Guwahati constituency, residents in West Guwahati will be able to avail drinking water connection. By 2025 Jalukbari and Sadilapur residents will also become beneficiaries of the scheme.”
Taking to Twitter CM Sarma wrote, “In a major step towards meeting drinking water requirement in the city, partially commissioned JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project with a capacity to supply water to 13,000 households.”
“My heartfelt gratitude to JICA & Government of Japan for their support to the project,” he added.
In a further tweet, the Assam CM assured citizens that the remaining part of the JICA project along with other similar water supply projects will be completed within the stipulated time.
“I assure Guwahatians that rest of the project & other water supply projects under various stages of execution would be completed within stipulated timeframe. Cabinet colleague Shri @TheAshokSinghal and senior officials from MEA, @JapaninIndia, @jica_direct_en & GoA were present,” tweeted CM Sarma.
Meanwhile, appraising the people regarding the several flyover projects in Guwahati and other construction works, the Assam CM said, “Work on the ring road will begin from the upcoming year. A seven kilometer flyover connecting Noonmati to Guwahati Club will be built. The Zoo Road flyover will be completed before Puja in the next year.”
“The people are going to get an elite city. The government of Assam has already signed an agreement with JICA,” he further added.