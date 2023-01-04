Guwahati: Beltola College Will Soon Get Science Dept

The Beltola College in Guwahati will soon get a Science stream, reports that emerged on Wednesday claimed.

The Academic Advisor to the government of Assam, Nani Gopal Mahanta, while speaking on the matter said, “There is only one college in the Dispur constituency with a science department.”

He was speaking at an academic convention organised by Beltola College.

The Academic Advisor assured that the government will soon address the issues faced by the college.

It may be noted that Beltola College received B+ grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) survey.