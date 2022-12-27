Guwahati: Cops Crackdown On Spas, Rescue Several Women

Several people were arrested in Guwahati on Tuesday in a major operation conducted by the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police across the city.

According to reports, the operation was jointly executed by the Crime Branch and the Panbazar Women’s Police.

Officials informed that during the operation as many as six people were arrested for their alleged involvement in running prostitution and human trafficking rackets.

Several spas across the city were raided in connection with the matter.

Moreover, police have rescued 22 young women including the victims of the spas and taken them in for questioning for more details, informed officials.

Meanwhile, all of them have been taken to a hospital for their medical checkups, police added.

Earlier in the day, Panbazar Police had raided several spas and arrested four people including the owners.

The raids were carried out in Lachit Nagar, Ulubari and Rajgarh areas of Guwahati. Officials said that four spas named Copus, Opera, Aceit, and Envy Me.

During the raids, at least eight young women were rescued by the officials.