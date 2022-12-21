New Guwahati CP Admits To Rise In Crimes, Promises Action

There has been a rise in crimes in the city, opined the newly appointed Commissioner of Guwahati Police on Wednesday.

Having recently taken over charge as the Guwahati Police Commissioner, Diganta Borah addressed the media today. Having said that there has been in a rise in crime rate in Guwahati, he said that the people should not be afraid.

Borah said, “We are working actively to prevent crimes. A total of 17 vehicles were reported stolen out of which seven were recovered. The culprits were also arrested by the police.”

Speaking further, he asked for the citizens’ support in curbing crimes in Guwahati. He said, “People should stay alert ahead of the year-end,” adding that chain snatching incidents are also on the rise and five such incidents were reported in the last week.

CP Borah also said, “We will flush out those who are terrorizing locals with illegal firearms. Patrolling during the night will be increased. Victims can call emergency number 112.”

“Traffic rules have also been toughened in the city. I ask landlords to keep an eye on the tenants in Guwahati and in case of any suspicious activity, report to the nearest police station,” he added.