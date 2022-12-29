Guwahati Traffic DCP Strictly Warns Against Drunk Driving

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Guwahati, Hiranya Kumar Barman on Thursday warned citizens against driving under the influence of alcohol with the year-end festivities kicking in.

Addressing a press conference ahead of December 31, which usually witnesses a spike in road accidents mostly due to drunk driving with party goers flouting all norms and regulations, the DCP of Guwahati Police made the remarks.

With the aim to keep drunk driving and road accidents to the minimum, DCP Barman urged citizens to refrain from rash driving.

He said, “I urge the people of Guwahati to adhere to road rules and wear seatbelts while driving. There have been 375 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol registered between December 20 to 24 itself.”

Moreover, DCP Barman also issued several advisories ahead of the New Year. He said, “There should be sufficient lighting in shopping malls, bars and hotels. Hotel and restaurant owners will have to ensure CCTV coverage of inside premises as well as at their parking lots.”

In addition, the top traffic cop said, “Sale of alcohol at picnic spots is strictly prohibited.”

Meanwhile, he went on to urge families owning more than one vehicles to take out only one of them, in order to reduce traffic congestions at picnic areas.

In further measures to ensure minimum traffic jams, DCP Barman urged commuters to follow lane driving rules.

Camera challan system of the traffic signal lights will begin very soon, he further informed during his address to the media.