Guwahati: Four Injured in Road Mishap in Panjabari

At least four people sustained injuries after meeting with an accident in Guwahati on Monday night.

According to sources, the accident took place near Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Panjabari.

The vehicle, bearing the registration number AS01 DL 4331, was found rolled over.

It was carrying four people who got injured after the accident.

The car rolled over after giving space to a dump truck in the road.

Few days back, a vehicle carrying five persons fell from the mountains into Basistha River while was on its way to the Basistha temple for a picnic.

The accident killed one person and the others sustained major injuries.