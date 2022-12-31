Guwahati: Huge Quantity Of Ganja Seized at Kamakhya Railway Station; 4 Held

Security forces on Friday night seized a huge quantity of ganja from a train at Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati.

According to information, the ganja was seized from Brahmaputra Mail train during a joint operation by Guwahati Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The estimated cost of the seized ganja is said to be in crores.

Four persons including women have been arrested in connection to the seizure, identified as Biseshwar Yadav, Ahidur Rahman, Khushbu Devi and Lalita Devi.

It is learned that the drugs were being smuggled to Bihar from Agartala, however, it was seized at Guwahati by alert security forces.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Earlier this month, the GRP seized a huge quantity of ganja weighing around 130 kilograms from a Rajdhani express train that was stationed at Guwahati railway station.

The estimated price of the recovered ganja is said to be around Rs 15 lakh.