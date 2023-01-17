Guwahati: Geetanagar Police Pick Up Notorious Gang Of Thieves

In a big win for police in Assam’s Guwahati, Geetanagar Police nabbed a notorious gang of thieves early on Tuesday morning.
This comes amid an appalling rise in crimes including theft across Guwahati in recent times, bringing the city police force under the scanner. However, Geetanagar Police have now caught the notorious gang of five.
Police said that based on specific information, a team went to Bamunimaidam locality of Guwahati. The gang members were scattered across Bhaskarnagar and Hafiznagar in Bamunimaidam, however, they were all caught during the operation, they said.
Officials mentioned that the dreaded criminals had their names taken in several cases of thefts registered across police stations in Guwahati.
In further success, a later operation also led the police to the gang’s mastermind, who had not been caught in the first raid. Based on the statements of the arrested members, police were able to locate the mastermind Munindra Das and take him into custody.
Following their arrest, the gang members have all been taken to Geetanagar Police Station, where they are currently stationed. They will be produced before the court and further legal action will be initiated accordingly, mentioned police.
During the operation, the police team managed to recover a large number of stolen water pumps and batteries among several other items, added officials.
Those arrested in connection with the case were identified by the officials as Sirajul Haque, Dahiruddin, Rupson and Jagu Mandal.
Police also called in the complainant for identification of the stolen items. The owner, Ranjit Kumar Das arrived promptly at the police station.
Das, who is a contractor for the water board in Guwahati, positively identified the recovered stolen water pumps as his. His identification will help the police build a strong case against the thieves.