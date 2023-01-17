Guwahati: Geetanagar Police Pick Up Notorious Gang Of Thieves

In a big win for police in Assam’s Guwahati, Geetanagar Police nabbed a notorious gang of thieves early on Tuesday morning.

This comes amid an appalling rise in crimes including theft across Guwahati in recent times, bringing the city police force under the scanner. However, Geetanagar Police have now caught the notorious gang of five.

Police said that based on specific information, a team went to Bamunimaidam locality of Guwahati. The gang members were scattered across Bhaskarnagar and Hafiznagar in Bamunimaidam, however, they were all caught during the operation, they said.

Officials mentioned that the dreaded criminals had their names taken in several cases of thefts registered across police stations in Guwahati.

In further success, a later operation also led the police to the gang’s mastermind, who had not been caught in the first raid. Based on the statements of the arrested members, police were able to locate the mastermind Munindra Das and take him into custody.