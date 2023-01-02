Guwahati: Handcuffs Not Enough As Bike Thief Jumps Police Custody

Guwahati Police were left dumbfounded after a notorious two-wheeler thief in the city escaped from their grasp, officials informed on Monday.

Officials of the Bharalu Police Station in Guwahati informed that they had apprehended the thief, who has been named in several two-wheeler theft cases across the city.

However, even in handcuffs, he managed to escape from their custody, police said. The incident took place last night and he has not been found yet.

Police officials identified the thief as Shibu Kumar. They said that he is one of the most notorious vehicle thieves and his name has popped up in several previous cases.

Meanwhile, the accused jumped police custody with handcuffs on. His whereabouts are yet to be determined.

Bharalu Police said that a search operation has been initiated and assured that the thief, Kumar will soon be behind bars again.