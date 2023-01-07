Guwahati: Heaters Installed To Keep Animals Warm at Zoo

Keeping the comfort of the animals at the zoo in mind, authorities at Guwahati zoo have installed heaters at the animal enclosures to keep the inmates warm during winter.

The zoo staff was seen keeping heaters near the cages of tigers, lions etc.

"We have arranged for heaters and have taken other preventive measures for animals here so that they don't suffer from cold," said Rajnikanth Deka, a staff at Guwahati Zoo.

"For tigers and lions, we have installed heaters, while for bears we have used stubble," he said.

"200-watt bulbs have been arranged for birds, their cages are covered with plastic during the night," he added.

He said that boxes have also been arranged for the nocturnal birds.

