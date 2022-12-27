Guwahati: Heroin Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized From Jalukbari Flat; One Held

In yet another major haul, Guwahati city police seized a huge quantity of illicit drugs worth around Rs 1 crore from Jalukbari on Tuesday morning.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police seized heroin packed 22 soap boxes from a flat located at Tetelia in Jalukbari area of the city.

According to information, a peddler, identified as Alom Ali, was also apprehended during the operation. Alom reportedly tried make a run for it but was unsuccessfully.

Upon frisking, police recovered unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 51,490 from his possession.

It is learned that Alom is involved in a massive drug trafficking ring operating in and around Guwahati city. He revealed that the drugs were supplied to him by a man in Meghayala and was supposed to sell it in Assam.

An Alto vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS01 EH 9902’ was also seized from his possession where several number plates were recovered.

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused peddler.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Recently, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that contraband drugs worth Rs. 1,118.86 crores were seized in Assam since January 2021 to November this year.

He also informed that a total of 8,280 people were also arrested in connection to the seizures across the state.

“During the period, 168.925 kg of heroin worth Rs 337.85 crore, 64,693.334 kg of ganja worth Rs 323.46 crore, 75,18,776 numbers of tablet worth Rs 375.93 crore, 3,67,912 bottles of cough syrup, 11.874 kg of morphine, 287.32 kg of opium, 17.70 kg of methamphetamine, 0.31 kg of cocaine, 213.935 kg of cannabis plant, 0.563 kg of tramadol, 3316.8 kg of poppy straw and 10 kg of raw opium bud have been seized in the state,” he said.