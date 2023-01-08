Guwahati: Pure Drama As Khanapara Case Accused Surrenders After Bail

The main accused in the Khanapara incident in Guwahati where a young woman had been dragged by her hair from inside a car by a youth, was granted bail on Saturday.

The court granted bail to Rohan Agarwal, the accused who had pulled the woman by her hair and dragged her for a distance from his car at Khanapara in Guwahati. The incident had taken place on December 21, last year.

The victim woman had registered a complaint at the Dispur Police Station following the incident. However, despite a strong case against him, the accused managed to get bail yesterday.

Meanwhile, the case took another turn as after being granted bail, Rohan Agarwal reportedly surrendered before the Dispur Police.

It may be noted that Agarwal had dragged the woman by her hair from his car after she rejected his unwelcome advances. The incident had taken place in front of the Khanapara Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The accused had arrived in his car and started performing dangerous stunts while making lewd gestures towards the woman.