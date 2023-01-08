Guwahati: Pure Drama As Khanapara Case Accused Surrenders After Bail

The main accused in the Khanapara incident in Guwahati where a young woman had been dragged by her hair from inside a car by a youth, was granted bail on Saturday.
The court granted bail to Rohan Agarwal, the accused who had pulled the woman by her hair and dragged her for a distance from his car at Khanapara in Guwahati. The incident had taken place on December 21, last year.
The victim woman had registered a complaint at the Dispur Police Station following the incident. However, despite a strong case against him, the accused managed to get bail yesterday.
Meanwhile, the case took another turn as after being granted bail, Rohan Agarwal reportedly surrendered before the Dispur Police.
It may be noted that Agarwal had dragged the woman by her hair from his car after she rejected his unwelcome advances. The incident had taken place in front of the Khanapara Kendriya Vidyalaya.
The accused had arrived in his car and started performing dangerous stunts while making lewd gestures towards the woman.
The victim told that after facing this, she rejected his advances and termed him as a drug addict which got him enraged. The youth then went on to grab the victim’s hair from inside his car and dragged her along the road for a while before letting go.
Having witnessed the incident, the locals reportedly went after him and caught him near Bhetapara after a long chase. They handed him over to the police after that.
Dispur Police had also seized the car, a Maruti WagonR having registration number AS 01 BD 9455, that was involved in the incident.
Following the incident, locals of the area including many women come out in support of the victim. The incident took place after newly appointed Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah had just issued directions of strict vigil against road traffic rule violators.