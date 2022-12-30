Guwahati: Killer's Confession Leads To Recovery Of Victim's Body

The body of the victim murdered by accused Hitesh Das was on Friday recovered by the police in Assam’s Baihata Chariali on the outskirts of Guwahati.
According to reports, Dispur Police in Guwahati carried out an operation at Kamalpur during which the body was recovered.
Officials informed that the mortal remains were recovered from the wilderness along the national highway-31 at Kamalpur.
The victim was identified by officials as Premnath Bhuyan. Police were able to locate the body based on the confession of Hitesh Das, who had been arrested earlier in connection with the murder.
It may be noted that a Das allegedly transported the dead body in an Uber cab from Guwahati discreetly and later dumped it on the city outskirts at Kamalpur area. The incident came to light on December 29.
This was informed by the Uber driver himself who was threatened of dire consequences at gun point if he informed the police of the incident.
He said that the miscreant had booked the cab offline from Rukminigaon area and loaded a suspicious looking bag into the trunk of the cab.
The miscreant, identified as one Hitesh Das, then asked the cab driver to drive towards Kamalpur where he dumped the bag deep inside the jungle.
Upon enquiring about the contents of the bag, the accused said that he had shot a man dead and the body was in the bag. He also threatened the driver to not spill the beans.
With no other choice, the driver complied and dropped him off in the city. He however reached Dispur police station soon after and narrated the whole incident to them.
Following this, the police traced the accused and took him into custody. It was learned that Das is an auto rickshaw driver by profession and hails from Nilpur in Nalbari district.