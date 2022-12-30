Guwahati: Killer's Confession Leads To Recovery Of Victim's Body

The body of the victim murdered by accused Hitesh Das was on Friday recovered by the police in Assam’s Baihata Chariali on the outskirts of Guwahati.

According to reports, Dispur Police in Guwahati carried out an operation at Kamalpur during which the body was recovered.

Officials informed that the mortal remains were recovered from the wilderness along the national highway-31 at Kamalpur.

The victim was identified by officials as Premnath Bhuyan. Police were able to locate the body based on the confession of Hitesh Das, who had been arrested earlier in connection with the murder.

It may be noted that a Das allegedly transported the dead body in an Uber cab from Guwahati discreetly and later dumped it on the city outskirts at Kamalpur area. The incident came to light on December 29.

This was informed by the Uber driver himself who was threatened of dire consequences at gun point if he informed the police of the incident.