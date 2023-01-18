Guwahati: Labourer Electrocuted At Fatasil Ambari PS

In a disheartening incident, a labourer in Guwahati died untimely after being electrocuted on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place in the premises of Fatasil Ambari Police Station. The labourer had reportedly climbed a wall to clean a water tanker.

As he climbed the wall, he came in contact with a live-wire lying loose and was electrocuted. Immediately after the incident, the victim was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival.

Earlier in November last year, a worker died in the six-lane construction site in Basistha Chariali due to electrocution. The deceased was identified as Kuraban Ali hailing from Goalpara.

A contractor, identified as Ramzan Ali, bought him to Guwahati to work on the construction of flyover at Basistha Chariali. The deceased was working on road protector of the flyover.

The family members of Kuraban lodged a complaint at the Basistha Police Station and Ramzan Ali was arrested in connection to the incident.

It may be noted that in October 2022, a child was electrocuted to death in Assam’s Sivasagar district on.

According to sources, the victim was electrocuted when he came into contact with an electric wire that had broken and was lying. The incident took place in Demow.

Along with the deceased, another child was also severely injured in the same incident.